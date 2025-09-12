AI will bring revolution in agriculture, make farmers’ conditions better: Gadkari

Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday he believes that artificial intelligence (AI) will usher in a revolution in the agriculture sector and help improve the conditions of farmers.

“Do visit Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Baramati and see the innovative methods being adopted there. AI will definitely help farmers. I believe AI will revolutionise the agriculture sector,” Gadkari told reporters here.

Speaking about ethanol production, the minister said 350-400 factories produce ethanol in the country and farmers have benefited substantially from it.

“With ethanol produced from maize, farmers earned Rs 45,000 crore. Earlier, the maize rate was Rs 1,200 per quintal, which has now increased to Rs 2,800 per quintal. The agricultural area under maize has tripled. Those who wish to oppose it, I won’t bother. My path is clean,” he said.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, the Union Road Transport Minister had said that the social media rage over blending of 20 per cent ethanol in petrol fuel was a “paid campaign” to target him politically.

On soybean, Gadkari said farmers are finding it difficult to grow the crop. “‘Attack’ is there, rates are not good, and production is also less. A lot of study is needed on this. There are some technical hurdles, but they will be discussed,” he added. PTI CLS ND NR