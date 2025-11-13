AI will help media, create more jobs: minister Lodha

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Artificial Intelligence will help journalism become more efficient and the technology will create more jobs, Maharashtra Minister for Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Thursday said.

He was speaking at a workshop on AI being conducted by the Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University and the Mantralaya and Legislature Reporters' Association here.

"AI is transforming every sector across the world, and the media is no exception. This initiative will help journalists upgrade their skills and adapt to the changing times. AI will create more employment opportunities rather than reduce them," the minister said.

The workshop will help journalists use technology effectively in their daily reporting, Lodha added.

AI expert Kishor Jasnani, who led the session on Thursday, explained how AI tools can improve the quality and speed of news writing. He guided journalists on prompt creation, English-Marathi translation, headline writing, conversation transcription and visual content generation. PTI MR KRK