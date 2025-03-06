AI working hard to reestablish direct India-Brussels flight: Belgian Princess

Mumbai, Mar 6 (PTI) Tatas-owned Air India is "working hard" to establish a direct flight between the country and Brussels, Princess Astrid of Belgium said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event here late in the evening, Princess Astrid said the Indo-Belgium relationship is built on shared aspirations and on a vision of the future that we design together.

"Wouldn't it be a good idea, for example, to reestablish a direct flight connection between India and Brussels? I know that Air India is working hard on this and I thank them," she said.

The erstwhile Indian private carrier Jet Airways used to have direct flight connectivity to Brussels till a few years ago, and 1.50 lakh passengers flew between the two countries using the indirect route in 2024.

Princess Astrid rued that fragmentation often seems to prevail in this world, and added that over the last seven decades, the two countries have "cultivated a steadfast and enduring friendship".

The two countries have not only built strong economic relations, but also developed a shared curiosity in history, academia, arts and science, she said.

Flagging the challenge of de-carbonisation, Princess Astrid said complex challenges cannot be solved in isolation.

"True understanding and progress come when we embrace different perspectives when we listen, when we collaborate," she said.

Princess Astrid visited the Tata Memorial Centre's hospital dedicated to cancer research and care, and then visited the manufacturing facility of defence equipment-focused John Cockerill in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.

Meanwhile, TechInvention Lifecare, an Indian company, on Thursday announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Belgium-based Quantoom Biosciences in the presence of Princess Astrid on Tuesday.

TechInvention is introducing Quantoom's cutting-edge RNA manufacturing solutions to India with a strong focus on accessibility, scalability, and affordability.

Princess Astrid is set to visit the country's largest container port JNPA off the coast of Mumbai on Friday and attend more seminars focusing on key areas.

The Belgian Royal is leading a 300-member strong economic mission to the country as part of a nine-day visit which will end on Saturday. PTI AA MR