AIADMK advises ally BJP to focus on developing its party

Chennai: The principal opposition AIADMK on Friday advised its ally- the BJP- to refrain from targetting departed leaders and instead focus on developing its own party. The party's senior leader D Jayakumar said he was offended, as did scores of AIADMK cadres, over BJP state chief K Annamalai's recent remarks on former Chief Minister C N Annadurai.

"One should not undermine the contribution of Anna (as Annadurai is addressed) to the state. Though he is no more, the leader is admired by Tamils. It will be better if Annamalai refrains from speaking ill of Anna," Jayakumar said, while speaking to reporters here.

He indicated that unwarranted remarks would only cause a rift in the alliance.

Annadurai is a Dravidian icon for the AIADMK, which is named after him, and also the ruling DMK.