AIADMK alleges 'rampant' money distribution to voters in Puducherry

Puducherry, April 17 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Wednesday alleged that there was rampant distribution of money to voters by the BJP and the Congress in Puducherry to lure them ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha poll.

Advertisment

Secretary of the Puducherry unit of the AIADMK A Anbalagan along with the AIADMK nominee in the forthcoming polls G Tamizhvendhan staged a sit-in protest at the office of District Election Officer (DEO) seeking rescinding of the poll as there were "corrupt practices" including distribution of money by the BJP and the Congress to voters.

Anbalagan told reporters that despite complaints made by them, police did not take any action to prevent the "corrupt" practices. He alleged that voters in the periphery of Puducherry were given Rs 500 per voter and the Congress was also distributing Rs 300 to each voter.

"The election authorities should rescind the poll to ensure that there is no room for corrupt practices," he said.

Advertisment

Anbalagan said that he had already written to the Election Commission seeking its intervention to rescind the polls.

Earlier the AIADMK cadres led by Anbalagan and Tamizhvendhan had undertaken a motorcycle rally. The campaign by political parties ended at 6 pm today.

PTI Cor SDP