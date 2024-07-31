AIADMK announces Rs 1 crore, relief materials to Kerala

Chennai, Jul 31 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Wednesday said it would provide Rs 1 crore to neighbouring Kerala, reeling under the impact of massive landslides in Wayanad district in which the death toll has increased to 167.

AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said his party would contribute Rs 1 crore to Kerala to support people affected by heavy rainfall and landslides. The AIADMK would also send relief materials to the neighbouring state, he added.

Palaniswami expressed anguish and grief over the tragedy and extended his condolences to the bereaved. PTI VGN SS