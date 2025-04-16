AIADMK attempts to bring motion against Ministers, walkout from Assembly

Chennai, Apr 16 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK members staged a walkout from the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Wednesday protesting against the Speaker's decision not to allow a discussion on a motion against the state ministers.

Immediately after the House met for the day's proceedings, leader of the opposition AIADMK Edappadi K Palaniswami sought the Speaker to take up the "no confidence motion" proposed by the AIADMK against three ministers. However, Speaker M Appavu declined. Protesting against the ruling, the opposition party members walked out.

Later, speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, Palaniswami said the Speaker refused to allow a debate on a no-confidence motion against Ministers: K N Nehru, K Ponmudy, and V Senthil Balaji, inspite of a request from the party.

Accusing the ruling DMK of lacking concern for the people, he said Ponmudy’s recent remarks hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus. Also, his derogatory remarks against women depicted them in poor light. “Apart from this issue, we wanted to discuss the Enforcement Directorate raids on Nehru and Balaji,” he said. PTI JSP VGN ADB