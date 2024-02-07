AIADMK, BJP criticise DMK govt for operating poor quality buses

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) The incident in which a woman passenger miraculously escaped unhurt after falling through a hole in the wooden flooring of a bus she was traveling in, was an example of the "non-functioning" DMK government in Tamil Nadu, the opposition AIADMK said on Wednesday.

Taking a dig at the government over the incident that occurred on Tuesday in a local Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus plying between Vallalar Nagar and NSK Nagar, the Bharatiya Janata Party also hit out at the administration stating that dilapidated buses showed the way the Transport department was operating.

A woman passenger on Tuesday miraculously escaped unhurt after the wooden flooring of the local bus she was travelling in gave way.

Annamalai in a social media post said that due to lack of maintenance, it is regular to see during rainy seasons rain water pouring inside buses, and damaged seats in buses operated by the Transport department.

The latest incident showcases there is no safety for people utilising the public transport, he wrote in a social media post.

"After seeing such incidents, questions arise on where the public funds go. The Minister (for Transport S S Sivasankar) should focus on maintaining government buses," he said.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK criticised the DMK government for operating poor quality buses thereby endangering the lives of commuters.

"These kind of incidents convey that most of the buses operated by the Transport department are of poor quality," former Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary K Palaniswami said, adding it also showed "how the government was functioning." To ensure the safety of women passengers traveling in MTC buses, the government must replace old buses with newer ones and a safety audit be conducted on the current fleet of buses, he urged. PTI VIJ SS