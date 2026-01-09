AIADMK-BJP seat sharing talks smooth, says Nainar Nagenthran

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) The AIADMK and BJP held seat-sharing talks here on Friday and the number of seats finalised will be announced later, BJP Tamil Nadu chief Nainar Nagenthran said.

Nagendran, accompanied by party seniors, called on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami at his Greenways residence here and held the parleys, amidst high expectations from the BJP, which contested 20 seats but won four in the 2021 Assembly election in alliance with the AIADMK.

The AIADMK had contested from 191 seats and secured 66, and lost its decade of rule to the DMK.

“The talks were smooth. We discussed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tamil Nadu this month-end,” Nagenthran, emerging out of the meeting, told reporters.

The date for the Prime Minister’s visit is yet to be decided. They were mulling holding his rally either in Chennai or Madurai, he said.

Asked about the number of seats finalised during the talks with Palaniswami, he replied, “it will be announced later.” Meanwhile, BJP national working president Nitin Nabin is scheduled to visit Coimbatore on January 10 for a party meeting. PTI JSP ROH