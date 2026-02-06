AIADMK can only make poll promises, but it is DMK that implements: Minister Thangam Thennarasu

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Feb 6 (PTI) DMK Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Friday attacked the opposition AIADMK and said that it can only make poll promises, but it is the DMK which implements projects that have been announced in its election manifesto.

Hitting out at AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, the minister for Finance and Environment Climate change, said even those who were not part of the DMK were criticising the AIADMK for having announced what the ruling government has already implemented in the state.

"There have been widespread comments that the AIADMK has photocopied whatever schemes that the DMK has been executing already in the state. I even heard from those who do not belong to the DMK that AIADMK has announced new schemes (in its election manifesto) that have already been executed by the DMK. They (AIADMK) can only make poll promises. But it is the DMK that will be fulfilling them," he told reporters here.

Palaniswami had announced two sets of poll promises in January and February. It includes a hike in monthly social security pensions to Rs 2,000 and waiver of education loans for students, among others.

"Under the social security pension scheme, the monthly assistance provided to senior citizens, widows, destitutes, differently-abled persons and transgenders will be raised from Rs 1,200 to Rs 2,000 when AIADMK forms government in the state," he had said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH