AIADMK celebrates 53rd founding anniversary

Chennai, Oct 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK celebrated its 53rd founding anniversary here on Thursday.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami led the celebrations here at the party headquarters and garlanded the statues of the party founder, M G Ramachandran (1917-1987), and late party matriarch, 'Amma' J Jayalalithaa (1948-2016).

He hoisted the party flag and distributed sweets to party workers and office-bearers.

Palaniswami, former Chief Minister, told reporters that only because of the founding of his party Tamil Nadu witnessed growth as the party ruled the state for 30 years. The party-led regimes ensured basic amenities to all sections of the people.

The anniversary event was celebrated across the state and neighbouring Puducherry by office-bearers. The AIADMK was founded on October 17, 1972 by iconic leader M G Ramachandran, who held the reins of power in Tamil Nadu between 1977 and 1987.

Before he launched the AIADMK, MGR was with the DMK for a long time. He quit DMK due to differences with party leader M Karunanidhi. PTI VGN ROH