AIADMK chief alleges sexual exploitation attempt by DMK youth wing functionary on college girl

Chennai, May 19 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday expressed shock over a DMK youth wing office bearer allegedly attempting to sexually exploit a college going girl and warned of massive protests if appropriate action was not taken.

Palaniswami claimed that police registered FIR only after the girl sought the intervention of AIADMK Arakkonam legislator S Ravi.

In a social media post, Palaniswami expressed shock over the "news" that a DMK youth wing functionary at Arakkonam in Ranipet district tried to make the young woman available for sexual exploitation by ruling party personalities.

Pointing to Chief Minister MK Stalin's oft-repeated statements on Pollachi sexual assault case (in which the accused allegedly had connections in the AIADMK), the AIADMK chief said: "Do you know the difference between the Pollachi case and this case? I honestly transferred the Pollachi case to the CBI for probe. However, you (DMK regime) are doing everything to dilute the Arakkonam case." Palaniswami demanded to know whether the state government would take action against the DMK functionary who desperately wants to sexually harass the 20-year-old woman. If action was not taken, the AIADMK chief said his party would organise massive protests with people's support. PTI VGN ADB