AIADMK chief EPS slams Stalin for foisting cases through 'subservient' DVAC

Chennai, Jul 12 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for assuming the role of a 'judge' and referring to his party leaders as if they were 'convicts' while the cases were yet to be even heard.

Advertisment

Palaniswami said Stalin's recent letter to President Droupadi Murmu against state Governor R N Ravi spewed venom against his party leaders while the CM made claims on 'unnecessary delay' by the Raj Bhavan to provide sanction to prosecute AIADMK leaders.

EPS accused Stalin of indulging in crafty politics by directing his 'servile' Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to file 'false' cases against AIADMK leaders, M R Vijayabhaskar and K C Veeramani, both former ministers.

"We have faith in judiciary," he said in a statement and underlined the 'foisted' cases have not even come up for hearing in court. While this was the fact, Stalin had dubbed the accused as convicts in that letter, Palaniswami said.

Advertisment

By doing so, Stalin assumed the role of a 'judge' and described the Opposition leaders as though they were convicts.

Tamil Nadu people were angered over the 'surprising' release of some DMK leaders in graft cases filed by the AIADMK-led regime, he said.

The DVAC has now become a part of the ruling DMK, the AIADMK chief alleged. People would provide their answer to such a sorry state of affairs in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Reiterating his oft-repeated taunt, he said Stalin was merely a 'doll CM' who had no administrative efficiency.

Making allegations --such as rise in crimes and 'availability' of drugs/intoxicants-- against the DMK-led government and accusing the ruling party as 'corrupt,' Palaniswami said the DMK regime has started to 'surrender' before the Centre.

As a first step, Stalin has written a letter to President Droupadi Murumu who was elected to the top post without the support of the DMK, the AIADMK leader said appasrently mocking the TN ruling party.

Advertisment

EPS, a former CM asked why the DMK government retained V Senthil Balaji as a Minister without portfolio though he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate and later remanded in judicial custody.

He demanded to know why no independent inquiry has been ordered so far by Stalin on a leaked audio-clip on 'Rs 30,000 crore' in the possession of two influential 'DMK' personalities.

Palaniswami said the graft cases against DMK leaders would be reopened when AIADMK assumes power again. PTI VGN VGN SA