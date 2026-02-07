AIADMK chief Palaniswami accuses DMK of exploiting panchayat staff for election campaign

Chennai, Feb 7 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday accused the ruling DMK government of allegedly using panchayat secretaries and supervisors employed under the '125 work guarantee scheme' for door-to-door campaigning in favour of the party.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urged district collectors to take immediate action against panchayat secretaries involved in campaigning for the DMK.

"I warn that once the AIADMK comes to power, strict action will be taken against those officials who acted against the law," Palaniswami said in a statement.

He described the DMK’s use of panchayat secretaries and '125 work guarantee scheme' workers for election campaigning as 'illegal".

"I strongly condemn the DMK for exploiting village secretaries, who work for the development of rural panchayats, and workers of the '125-day scheme', who fulfill basic rural needs, for their own political gains," he added.

Palaniswami also urged the DMK government to stop engaging these workers in election-related activities. PTI VIJ SSK