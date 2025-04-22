AIADMK chief Palaniswami alleges corruption in TASMAC

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged corruption to the tune of about Rs 5,400 crore a year in state-run liquor corporation TASMAC.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said the State Assembly is meant to only raise people's issues and the Leader of Opposition has the full right to take up people's problems.

Referring to the recent Enforcement Directorate searches in the premises of state-run liquor wholesaler-cum-retailer, TASMAC, and in other places related to the liquor behemoth, the AIADMK chief said neither the chief minister nor the minister of the excise department has explained anything so far. When he tried to raise this issue in the House, he was not provided an opportunity. "I sought an opportunity to raise this issue, what is wrong in it?" While the ED has claimed Rs 1,000 crore scam, the government has not provided any explanation. Also, Speaker M Appavu told him that opportunity will not be given to speak, the LoP claimed. Considering the denial of permission, the Rs 1,000 crore scam allegation appears to be proven, he alleged.

Palaniswami alleged corruption by way of collection of Rs 10 per bottle over and above the MRP in retail liquor stores.

Accordingly, Rs 15 crore per day, from sale of 1.5 crore bottles per day, was the graft money that reached several people and Rs 5,400 crore was the size of TASMAC corruption per year, he alleged.

"We were denied the opportunity to discuss all these issues," Palaniswami claimed.

Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Tuesday twice walked out of the Assembly. In the first instance, LoP Edappadi Palaniswami, led his party MLAs to stage a walk out. Later, Deputy floor leader R B Udhayakumar led the walkout.

When AIADMK's M Senthilkumar (Kallakurichi constituency) spoke about a particular incident, references related to it were expunged by Speaker M Appavu. Udhayakumar, after arguing with Appavu over "interventions" during the address of Senthilkumar, led the walkout, while Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji just began his reply to the discussion on the demand for grant to his department, which also includes the Excise portfolio. PTI VGN VGN KH