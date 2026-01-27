AIADMK chief Palaniswami assures Rs 10 lakh relief to tamers who die during Jallikattu

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Jan 27 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced providing Rs 10 lakh relief to bull tamers who die while embracing the animals in the Jallikattu arena, when his party comes to power.

Also, insurance cover will be provided on behalf of the state government to the tamers and bulls registered for the popular bull taming sport of Tamil Nadu, he said after inaugurating the Jallikattu event at Salapalayam in the district.

Palaniswami, who earlier administered the pledge to the participating tamers not to hurt the bulls while trying to embrace them, said the traditional bull taming sport of Jallikattu was a symbol of Tamil Nadu's culture.

"The AIADMK will extend a relief of Rs 10 lakh to the tamer who dies during Jallikattu besides insurance for tamers and bulls registered for the traditional sport, when the party forms the government this year," Palaniswami said before flagging off the event.

It may be recalled that during the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur in Madurai, Chief Minister M K Stalin who watched the sport from close quarters during the mid-January Pongal festival, announced a government job to the best tamer who succeeded in embracing the maximum number of bulls.