AIADMK chief Palaniswami says security breach in Parliament a challenge to sovereignty

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the security breach in Lok Sabha is a challenge to the nation's sovereignty and demanded tough action against the intruders.

The former chief minister demanded that the Central government address the security lapse. Condemning the trespass by the two persons who carried gas canisters into the Parliament, Palaniswami said it was a matter of anguish; it has happened on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss said it was a matter of deep concern that such incidents could be carried out easily inside the Parliament. The security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 attack has led to a lot of questions.

"When one could enter the Parliament with gas canisters, the primary question that arises is, why cannot pistols and bombs could be carried inside; which could endanger lives?" The incident happened within three months of the inauguration of the new Parliament house and a detailed inquiry should be ordered. He demanded that the government carry out a security audit to find out whether the new Parliament complex is devoid of security risks.