Chennai, Jun 17 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Cauvery delta farmers are agitated over Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna's reported remark of proposing 'talks' over the Mekedatu dam issue, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Monday and slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin for remaining 'mute,' over the issue.
The Central government, that should remain impartial and solve issues between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, has appointed Somanna, hailing from Karnataka, as minister of state for Jal Shakti and it is a 'huge betrayal' of Tamil Nadu, he alleged in a social media post.
Pointing to inter-state river water disputes between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and matters related to Cauvery/ Mekedatu dam pending before the Supreme Court, Palaniswami said Somanna, who must conduct himself in an unbiased manner has reportedly said that 'talks should be held,' (between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka) over the Mekedatu issue and this has caused 'huge agitation' among Cauvery delta farmers.
Under the circumstances, the reason for 'puppet' Chief Minister Stalin remaining mute over the issue could not be comprehended and this is 'highly condemnable.' Palaniswami, also the leader of the opposition, condemned what he called 'drama' enacted by the state and Central governments over the Cauvery-Mekedatu issues. While the DMK and Congress governments, in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka respectively, have been continuously 'betraying' Tamil people and the state's farmers, now the BJP-led Central government is also showing earnestness to do the same and it is not acceptable. PTI VGN VGN SS
AIADMK chief Palaniswami slams Centre over 'Somanna's comment favouring Mekedatu parleys'
