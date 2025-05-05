AIADMK chief Palaniswami slams DMK govt, alleges it did not rein in food price rise

Chennai, May 5 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday hit out at the DMK regime, alleging it did not curb the rise in prices of essential commodities, but only blamed traders for the increase.

While his party had opposed Foreign Direct Investment in retail trade in Parliament, it was the DMK that voted in support of it in both houses of Parliament, as part of the Congress-led UPA regime at the Centre (2012) and traders would neither forget nor forgive them, Palaniswami said, addressing an event held by a traders body to mark the Traders' Day.

Traders Day is annually observed on May 5 in the state.

If traders across Tamil Nadu worked unitedly, they could curb the dominance of corporates in retail trade and the AIADMK would support small traders against 'foreign MNCs' in whatever form they may arrive in Tamil Nadu. Palaniswami listed several measures taken during the AIADMK regime for the welfare of traders.

Be it rice or pulses or cooking oil, the prices of all essential commodities have witnessed a "sky-high increase," under the DMK regime and the state government failed to control it. However, the state government faulted traders for the increase in prices.

"Traders should understand the double standards of the inept government and also convey this is to the people," he said. It is the AIADMK that worked to protect the interests of traders whether in or out of power.

Dubbing the state government as "Stalin model anti-people regime," he said such a government must be dislodged from power and traders must support the AIADMK.

"Under this (DMK) regime, not only traders, no one has safety," Palaniswami alleged.

Referring to small business owners-retailers facing violence and also getting assaulted by anti-socials, the leader of opposition said it was due to "Ganja intoxication." Whenever the DMK is in power, incidents of traders and small business owners getting assaulted by anti-socials increases. He also listed several incidents and blamed the DMK regime for preventing attacks against traders in places like Kancheepuram.

Also, some ruling party men "extorted" from small traders, he alleged, and also cited burglary incidents targeting locked shops.

Officials with vested interests harassed traders during business hours in the name of inspections. "We strongly condemn this...DMK is a party against traders," he alleged, and also blamed the ruling party for splitting traders. PTI VGN VGN KH