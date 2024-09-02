AIADMK chief Palaniswami taunts CM Stalin for 'photoshoot' in US

Chennai, Sep 2 (PTI) AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the DMK government, alleging it made efforts to hide the 'true, pathetic state' of Tamil Nadu involving drug prevalence and law and order issues amid the fanfare of foreign photoshoot and ostentatious car race.

Apparently referring to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's ongoing US visit to woo investments and the Chennai Formula 4 night street race held here, Palaniswami, Leader of the Opposition, claimed that the 'lists of murders' continued and prevalence of drugs has not abated even a wee bit.

In a post on X, the former Chief Minister alleged: "If one looks at the news, beyond the publicity of the DMK government, the usual law and order issues and drug prevalence adorn the newspapers as the real identities of the DMK regime." Citing news reports of the arrest of some college students over alleged possession of drugs, he said such reports were a cause of huge concern.

Palaniswami claimed that it will not be an exaggeration to say that Tamil Nadu, under the DMK regime, held an important place in the "web of international drug peddling." Furthermore, he said: "My strong condemnation for the DMK government for trying to conceal the real, pathetic state of Tamil Nadu amidst the pomp of foreign photoshoot and showy car race." He alleged that the state government was paying attention to only such events.

Rather than focusing on the 'next publicity', Chief Minister Stalin should concentrate on basic problems of the state related to law and order issues and eradication of the drug prevalence. PTI VGN VGN SS