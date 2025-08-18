AIADMK chief Palaniswami urges Tamil Nadu MPs to back Radhakrishnan

Chennai: Welcoming CP Radhakrishnan's candidature for the post of vice president, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said all MPs from Tamil Nadu should support his candidature.

Radhakrishnan belongs to Tamil Nadu, and a Tamilian getting named for the high office is an opportunity for the state and hence all the MPs, casting aside party-based divide, should come forward and extend support to him, Palaniswami told reporters in Tiruvannamalai.

In Madurai, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam described Radhakrishnan as an affable leader and said, "As per my conscience, I am welcoming Radhakrishnan's nomination to the top post of vice president."