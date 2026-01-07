AIADMK chief Palaniswami warns cadres against middlemen promising poll tickets

Chennai, Jan 7 (PTI) AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has cautioned party cadres against middlemen and scammers promising to secure election tickets for upcoming assembly polls, in exchange for money.

This comes in the backdrop of inputs received by the party that certain individuals were targeting aspiring party cadres with the intent of tarnishing the party's reputation.

"Those who have submitted expressed interest to contest in the polls should not fall prey to anyone who promises to provide a party ticket for you. Those eligible individuals will be recognised at the right time," he said in a party statement here.

Palaniswami urged applicants not to be deceived by anyone claiming influence over the selection process.

The interviews for those who have submitted the application forms are set to begin from January 9 at the party headquarters here.

The party chief emphasised that eligible candidates will be selected by the Party Election Committee based on merit.

"I request applicants not to trust anyone blindly. Those who truly work for the welfare of the party will be recognised at the appropriate time," he added.

Only candidates who present their original receipt of application would be permitted to attend the interview.

Members who have not yet submitted their filled forms are requested to complete the formalities immediately, he added.