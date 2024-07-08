AIADMK chief tells DMK regime to give 'free hand' to police

Salem (TN), Jul 8 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said law and order could be handled well only by giving full freedom to the police department and slammed Chief Minister M K Stalin over the issue.

Just after the state government replaced Chennai police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore with senior officer A Arun, Palaniswami, the leader of opposition said that merely by transferring an official, law and order maintenance cannot become efficient.

The high profile transfer comes days after the murder of BSP state unit chief K Armstrong.

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniswami said that only by making sure proper governance, law and order could be guarded. It is the Chief Minister who holds the portfolio of police department and had he led the department efficiently, law and order could have been maintained well.

However, he is a 'puppet Chief Minister, an inept CM,' and there is no complete freedom for police officials and hence they could not properly maintain law and order, the former Chief Minister alleged.

"After the DMK assumed power, the police department is unable to function independently." The leader of opposition alleged that such a scenario was the reason for prevalence of drugs and for the incidence of crime including murders, dacoity and robbery. "Not a single day passes without a murder." He reiterated that there is no safety for anyone including leaders in the state.

Only by giving a free hand to the police department, law and order could be maintained well and rowdy elements shall be reined in.

On the killing of BSP leader Armstrong and allegations that those who really perpetrated the crime have not been arrested, Palaniswami said the accused had surrendered and they were not arrested. It is the responsibility of the government to clear air, he added. PTI VGN ROH