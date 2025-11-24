AIADMK chief to resume public outreach programme from expelled leader Sengottaiyan’s home turf

Chennai, Nov 24 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will resume his public outreach programme from expelled leader K A Sengottiayan’s home turf Erode on November 30.

He would be commencing his series of rallies that were temporarily stopped owing to the stampede in Karur on September 27 during a political meeting of actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

The 'Makkalai Kaapoom, Tamilagathai Meetpom' programme was launched on July 7 from Coimbatore.

He will begin the rally from Gobichettipalayam in Erode district, which had sent Sengottaiyan to the state Assembly multiple times. The former state minister was expelled from the party for defying the high command and meeting expelled leaders: O Panneerselvam, V K Sasikala and her nephew T T V Dhinakaran, after demanding they be taken back into the AIADMK.

According to a release from the party on Monday, Palaniswami had covered 174 assembly constituencies in five phases and the sixth phase was to commence in September. However, it was deferred to a temporary ban on political gatherings following the Karur tragedy that claimed 41 lives and left over 60 injured.

The former chief minister is likely to assert his position in the party at the meeting against criticism that AIADMK was facing erosion of cadres following the removal of Sengottaiyan and his supporters from the party.

Already, Palaniswami had hinted that Sengottaiyan’s exit will not affect the AIADMK in any way in the Assembly election next year. PTI JSP JSP KH