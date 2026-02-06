AIADMK condemns DMK over brutal beheading of party functionary in Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Feb 6 (PTI) A 33-year-old AIADMK functionary was brutally murdered and beheaded by an unidentified gang in the early hours of Friday near Thiruparankundram here, police said.

The incident has triggered strong political reactions from the opposition.

The deceased, identified as Dhanasekara Pandian (alias Senthil), served as the AIADMK Union President of the Youth and Young Women’s Wing and was a former village council deputy chairman, police said.

The murder occurred at around 6 am near the Samanatham Government High School.

According to police, Senthil had gone to open his tea shop when he encountered a group of more than three individuals consuming alcohol in front of the shop.

When Senthil asked them to move and not cause a disturbance, the men allegedly attacked him with concealed lethal weapons.

Senthil was beheaded on the spot before the gang fled the scene, police added.

The Silaiman police have registered a case and launched a manhunt for the suspects.

Senthil is survived by his wife and two children.

Reacting strongly to the incident, AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the DMK government, calling the murder "a sign of the complete collapse of law and order in Tamil Nadu".

In a statement posted on 'X', Palaniswami expressed shock over the beheading of the party functionary.

"I have been saying this repeatedly—under this DMK rule, criminals have no fear of committing any crime," he alleged.

"Where do they get the audacity to commit such a gruesome beheading? Is it not because of an incompetent 'puppet' CM @mkstalin who is unable to maintain law and order?" he asked.

Palaniswami further claimed that it was a "matter of shame" that a common man could not even open his shop safely in the morning, and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

"The chief minister should truly hang his head in shame for this. I urge the 'Stalin-model' DMK government to take the strictest legal action against all those involved in the murder of Mr Senthil," he added. PTI JR SSK