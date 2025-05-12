AIADMK conducts blood donation camps to mark Palaniswami's birthday

Chennai, May 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition AIADMK on Monday celebrated the birthday of its top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami by organising blood donation camps across the state.

Days ago, when the nation was gripped by its conflict with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Palaniswami had appealed to AIADMK workers to avoid celebrations and visiting him on his birthday, on May 12, when he would turn 71.

Accordingly, his party workers, across Tamil Nadu, organised blood donation camps and arranged annadhanam in a number of places and avoided fanfare.

AIADMK leaders, office-bearers and leaders of the alliance party, the BJP greeted Palaniswami on his birthday. PTI VGN VGN KH