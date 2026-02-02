AIADMK demands Bharat Ratna for J Jayalalithaa

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A demand for conferring Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa was made by her party MP in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, terming her as the 'mother of welfare schemes'.

Raising the issue through a zero hour mention, AIADMK's M Dhanapal said Jayalalithaa was a transformational leader who combined compassion with administrative efficiency and political courage.

Calling her 'mother of welfare schemes,' he went on to the numerous, wide-ranging welfare schemes launched by her, including Amma canteens (low-cost food), Amma pharmacies, free laptops/cycles for students, and subsidised household items like mixers/grinders.

Confirming Bharat Ratna will be a true tribute to the late leader, he added.

Rajinder Gupta of AAP wanted a National Fee School Council to be set up on the lines of GST Council, where the Centre and state could collaborate to decide on equitable and transparent fee norms for states.

Stating that the budgetary allocation for the education sector continues to be below 6 per cent of GDP as prescribed in the National Education Policy of 2020.

Children of policymakers and officials avoid sending their children to government schools while the private coaching market has grown and schools charge non-uniform fees that increase 10-15 per cent annually.

While the BJP's K Laxman wanted setting up of an All India Judicial Services for holding recruitment for lower judiciary judges across all states, his party colleague Laxmikant Bajpyaee of the BJP raised the issue of an administrative order of the registrar of Allahabad High Court keeping in abeyance the Supreme Court order mandating electronic filing (e-filing) for all types of cases.

Sarfraz Ahmad of JMM wanted Howrah-Gaya Vande Bharat Express to be rerouted to connect three districts in Jharkhand, while Harsh Varhdhan Shringla (Nominated) raised the issue of lack of adequate number of CGHS wellness centre in Darjeeling town and Sikkim.

Ashok Singh (Cong) raised the issue of AI chipping away jobs in the IT sector, which was once considered an employment engine.

Sat Paul Sharma of BJP wanted long-delayed elections to the Cantonment Boards be held, Sasmit Patra raised issue of farmers in Odisha being forced to make distress sale of paddy due to non-lifting of their crops by mandis while the BJP's Sumer Singh Solanki flagged the issue of fake caste certificates being used to snatch jobs and other opportunities from the deserving beneficiaries. PTI ANZ TRB TRB