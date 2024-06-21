AIADMK demands CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Leader of Opposition and AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy which has so far claimed the lives of 47 persons, while more than 100 others are being treated in various hospitals.

Palaniswami said, "So far 50 people have died" and the vision of several others has been affected. The investigation into the hooch tragedy should be handed over to the CBI. "The state government should cooperate for CBI probe." Speaking to reporters here, the AIADMK chief blamed what he called "inept" governance and the "puppet" chief minister for the tragedy, and demanded that Chief Minister M K Stalin resign from his post taking moral responsibility over the issue.

He also alleged that there has been a lack of transparency on the status of people who are being treated in Kallakurichi, Salem and Villupuram Government Medical College hospitals.

Puducherry JIPMER has issued a bulletin describing the status of those who are being treated and provided information on the deceased. "Is it not the duty of the government to convey to the people the status of those being treated in hospitals?," he asked.

Later in the day, Chief Minister M K Stalin, replying to call attention motions on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy said in the state assembly that out of the total 164 affected persons, 117 are receiving treatment as in-patients in various hospitals and that 47 persons have died.

In the Government Medical College Hospitals of Kallakurichi and Salem, 67 and 32 people respectively are being treated. At the Villupuram Government Medical College Hospital, two are receiving treatment and 16 others are under treatment in the Puducherry JIPMER, he added. PTI VGN VGN ANE