AIADMK functionary from TN hacked to death in Puducherry village

Puducherry, Jul 28 (PTI) A 45 year-old AIADMK functionary from neighbouring Tamilnadu was allegedly hacked to death by a five-member gang at Irulanchanthai village in this union territory on Sunday, police sources said.

Padmanaban, the AIADMK functionary from neighbouring Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu was returning home on a motor cycle through Irulanchantahi along with his friend.

A five-member gang allegedly following them in a car intercepted them and allegedly knocked them down. The assailants later hacked Padmanaban using sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot while his friend fled, sources added.

Police of Bahoor commune of Puducherry within whose limits the crime occurred received information and rushed to the spot. The body of Padmanaban was sent to the government general hospital in Puducherry for post mortem.

A case was registered and two persons were taken into custody for interrogation, police said. PTI CORR SA