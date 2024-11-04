AIADMK gen secy condemns murder of party functionary

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday condemned the murder of his party functionary in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district and claimed that the police could have averted the tragic incident had they taken precautionary measures.

In a statement here, he said the district police should have initiated appropriate steps to prevent the murder of the party functionary R Ganesan earlier in the day following an enmity between two groups after a temple festival held two months ago in the district.

Also, he condemned the "murderous attack" on another party worker in Tiruvarur.

Palaniswami called upon Chief Minister M K Stalin, who holds the home portfolio to at least now ensure steps to prevent attacks on the AIADMK functionaries. PTI JSP KH