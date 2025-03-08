AIADMK gen secy Palaniswami, actor Vijay greet women

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and actor-politician Vijay greeted women on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

In a post on the social media platform X, Palaniswami said women were the ones who travel with us throughout our lives as mothers who give love, as teachers who impart knowledge, as sisters who embrace us with affection, as wives who connect with our hearts, as daughters, as friends who show friendship, and as grandmothers who teach us Dharma.

"I extend my heartfelt International Women's Day greetings to all the women living in the Tamil-speaking world," he said.

Also, Palaniswami expressed concern over the lack of safety for women. "It is shameful that no woman is safe and the Stalin model DMK regime is powerless to prevent crimes against women." The present situation would change once the AIADMK re-established its rule in the state in 2026 Assembly election. "Then you will have more security and freedom to achieve many things," the former CM said.

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay said in a video message said women can be happy when they feel safe. It is unlikely that they will be happy when there's no safety for them.

He appealed to women to take a pledge to dislodge the DMK government in the 2026 election, as the ruling dispensation failed to ensure women's safety. PTI JSP ROH