AIADMK gen secy Palaniswami forms panel to review party work

Chennai, Nov 7 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday announced the constitution of a 'field study committee' to review the activities and performance of the party at various levels and also the different wings under the party.

Advertisment

The ten-member panel comprising of senior leaders will also ascertain if the party membership cards have reached all those who have enrolled.

The committee, which also includes former state minister and party's deputy general secretary K P Munusamy, and former state minister and party treasurer Dindigul C Srinivasan, would submit a report by December 7, Palaniswami said in a release here. PTI JSP KH