AIADMK gen secy questions CM's Delhi visit, wonders if it was really to obtain funds for TN

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu), May 26 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday questioned Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s intention to attend the NITI Aayog General Council meeting after abstaining for three years.

He wondered if Stalin’s New Delhi visit was really meant to obtain funds for the state or to safeguard the funds of his family members.

Addressing a rally after hoisting a 126-feet high AIADMK party flag, said to be the tallest one in the state, at Chinnasalem in Tamil Nadu’s Kallakurichi district, Palaniswami alleged that the Chief Minister rushed to the national capital facing the heat of the searches by the Enforcement Directorate on the offices of state-owned TASMAC.

“The Enforcement Directorate had said irregularities to the tune of about Rs 1,000 crore had taken place in TASMAC. The DMK, which claims to return to power in the 2026 Assembly election, would have a special and secured place once all the scams of the ruling DMK are exposed,” Palaniswami, a former CM, said.

Unlike Stalin and his DMK, neither he nor his AIADMK was afraid of any raid, he claimed.

Flaying the Chief Minister for criticising his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, Palaniswami said it was his wish to switch cars to meet Shah. “What did you (Stalin) unearth by saying I changed three cars and met the Home Minister?” the AIADMK general secretary sought to know.

Palaniswami was referring to CM's remarks made in the assembly that the former changed cars during his recent visit to New Delhi.

The CM had earlier said that he had gone to New Delhi to secure Tamil Nadu's due share of funds. PTI JSP ROH