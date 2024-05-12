AIADMK general secy 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami turns 70

Chennai, May 12 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition, 'Edappadi' K Palaniswami turned 70 years on Sunday.

Advertisment

Scores of party cadres led by senior leaders, including C Ponnaiyan and O S Manian, distributed sweets to members of the public at the AIADMK office in the city.

Marking the occasion, Palaniswami, flanked by AIADMK supporters, cut a giant cake, weighing 70 kg embossed with his name and image on top of it, in his hometown in Edappadi.

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai extended his greetings to Palaniswami. "I pray for a long and healthy life and wish Edappadi K Palaniswami to continue his work for the welfare of the people," Annamalai said.

Top Tamil star, Vijay who, announced his foray into politics with the launch of his party, Thamizhaga Vetrik Kazhagam, extended his birthday greetings to Palaniswami on the occasion. "I extend my birthday wishes to AIADMK general secretary and Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami," he said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Palaniswami, in a statement issued later in the day, extended his gratitude to party supporters, office bearers, and to leaders of various political parties for their birthday greetings. PTI VIJ KH