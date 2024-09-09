AIADMK general secy expresses shock over murders in TN

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday expressed shock over the murder of six people in Tamil Nadu on a single day on September 8 and alleged that the ruling DMK was "pushing back" the law and order in the state.

The incidents of murders hogged the headlines daily and this appeared to be the three years' achievement of the DMK, he claimed.

"The news that six people were murdered on a single day in Tamil Nadu yesterday is shocking. The ruling DMK government's three-year achievement has normalised murders to the extent that they hogged the daily headlines," Palaniswami said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

He sought to know if Chief Minister M K Stalin, currently on a tour to the US to attract investment into Tamil Nadu, who posted pictures of him signing files, "even once ask how the law and order situation is?" "I strongly condemn the chief minister who has forgotten his main duties and is pushing back the law and order in Tamil Nadu for the past three years without any concern for the safety of the people who voted for him to power," the former chief minister said in the post.

He urged Stalin to take appropriate steps and address the deteriorating law and order situation. PTI JSP KH