AIADMK govt took steps to safeguard TN farmers' interest, says Palaniswami

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Aug 23 (PTI) The previous AIADMK regime took steps to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers and ensured the Cauvery Delta districts remained free from the coal-bed methane project, former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami claimed on Saturday.

The AIADMK government, under then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, put the methane extraction project (in Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur) on hold, and his government followed it up by declaring the Delta region as a Protected Special Agriculture Zone, he said.

"The DMK was keen on ensuring the methane project, but accepting the farmers' demand, the then AIADMK government enacted a legislation to protect agriculture in the Delta districts," Palaniswami said, while addressing a massive gathering of party workers at Thiruverumbur here.

The AIADMK general secretary, on a tour of the state as part of his campaign to "protect the people and redeem Tamil Nadu," assured that all the good schemes of the AIADMK will be implemented when the party returns to power in the 2026 Assembly poll.

Palaniswami, who launched his campaign from Mettupalayam in Coimbatore on July 7, traversed over 100 Assembly constituencies and addressed about 105 rallies so far. He is scheduled to commence the fourth leg of his tour from Thirupparankundram in Madurai on September 1 and conclude his campaign tour at Avinashi in Tiruppur district on September 13, the party said.

Palaniswami is scheduled to address the party's district secretaries in Chennai on August 30. PTI JSP KH