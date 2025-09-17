AIADMK has urged Bharat Ratna for Pasumpon Thevar during meeting with Amit Shah: Palaniswami

Chennai, Sep 17 (PTI) The AIADMK has urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna posthumously on freedom fighter Pasumpon U Muthramalinga Thevar and a representation has been given to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief Edappadi K Palaniswami said here on Wednesday.

A day after he met Shah in Delhi after visiting Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Palaniswami said he called on the union home minister in the national capital along with party MPs and senior office-bearers.

In a social media post, the AIADMK top leader said he urged Bharat Ratna for the noted freedom fighter and gave a letter, on behalf of his party, to Shah to confer the prestigious, top civilian award.

Palaniswami's meeting with Shah comes against the background of demands to readmit expelled leaders, after the AIADMK chief ruled out scope for rapproachment, and also following the expiry of the 10-day deadline announced by AIADMK veteran K A Sengottaiyan to reinduct eased out leaders.

Also, it was amidst speculations that it was the BJP that was setting the agenda for its ally, the AIADMK, in connection with taking back ousted leaders, and following claims that dispute resolution would be steered by Amit Shah in Delhi. PTI VGN VGN ROH