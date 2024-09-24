AIADMK holds demo against atrocities on women in TN

Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Tuesday staged a protest here against the alleged failure of the DMK government in Tamil Nadu to ensure the safety of women and children in the last three years.

Clad in black sarees, scores of women cadres of the party raised slogans against the ruling DMK during the protest led by senior leader and women's wing secretary P Valarmathi, organising secretary and former TN Minister S Gokula Indira.

"This protest is being held for the welfare of girl children, women living in Tamil Nadu. This protest is to condemn the prevalence of drug culture in the state. Today, if there is an All Women Police Station in every district of Tamil Nadu, it is because of the initiative taken by the late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa," Indira said in her address.

She targetted DMK Chief M K Stalin over his foreign trips to attract investments and condemned the failure of the state government to curb increasing crimes against women.

Listing the women-centric schemes, including Thaaliku Thangam (Gold for Mangalsutra) introduced during the previous AIADMK regime, Indira alleged that they were withdrawn by Stalin. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH