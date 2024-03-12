AIADMK holds protest, forms human chain to condemn DMK regime over 'drugs'

Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's main opposition party AIADMK on Tuesday held a state-wide protest and formed a human chain to condemn the ruling DMK over alleged prevalence of drugs in the state.

Forming a human chain, AIADMK workers carried placards with slogans like 'Say no to drugs, say no to DMK' and 'Save students, save Tamil Nadu people'. The agitations were led by former Ministers and party leaders in their respective regions.

Many participants including former Ministers D Jayakumar, C Ve Shanmugam, SP Velumani, P Thangamani and Sellur Raju were clad in black shirts with all wings of the AIADMK participating in the demonstrations. PTI VGN SDP