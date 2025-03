Chennai, Mar 21 (PTI) Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami participated in an Iftar party hosted by the AIADMK here on Friday.

Palaniswami, who is the general secretary of the AIADMK, paid floral tributes to the portraits of party's iconic leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalitha, on the occasion.

Party's legislators, MPs, and cadres too took part. PTI JSP ROH