AIADMK invites applications from party aspirants to contest 2026 Assembly polls

Chennai, Dec 11 (PTI) The AIADMK on Thursday invited applications from party aspirants keen on contesting the Assembly election next year.

The party members who wish to contest the 2026 polls from all the Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala can obtain the forms from the party headquarters here and submit the filled forms from December 15 to 23, the party said.

"In view of the upcoming Assembly general elections for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, I would like to inform that party members who wish to contest on behalf of the AIADMK may obtain the relevant forms, fill details and submit them to the party headquarters from December 15 to 23," party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said in a statement here. PTI JSP JSP ROH