AIADMK is strong, our alliance will win 210 seats, says Palaniswami

Tiruttani (Tamil Nadu), Dec 29 (PTI) Stating that AIADMK continued to be a strong force, its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday said the alliance under the party's leadership will win 210 seats in the assembly election next year.

The party would form the government based on its sheer majority in the legislative assembly, he said, addressing a mammoth crowd during his "Makkalai Kappon, Tamilagathai meetpom" (Let's protect people, retrieve TN) people-connect political campaign at Tiruttani (Tiruvallur district), about 90 km from Chennai.

"Our party is strong. The alliance formed under the leadership of AIADMK will win 210 seats and form the government with AIADMK's absolute majority. Our's is a victory alliance," he said.

AIADMK leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

Once the AIADMK formed the government, it would provide "quality concrete houses" to the poor and the Scheduled Castes, on behalf of the government, and also extend support to the handloom and powerloom weavers.

Steps will also be taken to ensure the locals perform special worship on Tuesdays at the Subramanyaswamy temple in Tiruttani.

He deplored the "increasing culture" of girls drinking alcohol in school classrooms, and urged the parents not to depend on the present state government for support, but protect their children from the social evil.

"While the AIADMK strived hard for the well-being of the people, the ruling DMK is keen on promoting one family. The 2026 Assembly election will end dynasty rule in Tamil Nadu," Palaniswami, who is the leader of the opposition party in the Assembly, said.

He condemned the incident of four intoxicated teen boys brutally attacking a migrant youth with machetes inside a train from Chennai to Tiruttani, allegedly for making a reel. PTI JSP JSP SA