AIADMK is strong, what Palaniswami says on party matters, says BJP TN chief

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Sep 11 (PTI) BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Nainar Nagenthiran on Thursday asserted that AIADMK was strong in the state and there was no need for his party to destroy it as alleged by its political adversaries.

Refuting a charge that the BJP leadership was attempting to weaken and destroy the AIADMK, Nagenthiran said those jealous of the AIADMK’s popularity were coming up with such "baseless charges".

“The AIADMK is strong (in the state). There’s no need for the BJP to break that party. We have accepted its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami to head the alliance. So, what he says (about his party) matters to us,” Nagenthiran told reporters here.

Declining to accept that the principal opposition party was facing a crisis, he said wherever Palaniswami addressed rallies, people swarmed in large numbers to hear him.

“You can witness a sea of humanity gathering at his meetings across the state, indicating the massive support from people,” Nagenthiran added.

On AIADMK senior leader K A Sengottaiyan meeting BJP senior leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital, recently, Nagenthiran replied, "I don't have the details about Sengottaiyan's claims of meeting the Home Minister." To a question, he reiterated his earlier stance that he was willing to negotiate with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and bring them back to the NDA alliance.