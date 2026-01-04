AIADMK launches 14-day statewide tour to gather public opinion for Assembly poll manifesto

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) The high-level manifesto committee constituted by AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will embark on a 14-day tour across Tamil Nadu to seek public opinion for the preparation of the party’s manifesto ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The committee, comprising senior AIADMK leaders including ‘Natham’ R Viswanathan, C Ponnaiyan and R B Udhayakumar, on Saturday held its first meeting on manifesto preparation at the party headquarters here.

Aimed at gathering suggestions and inputs to be incorporated into the election manifesto, the committee will travel across the state between January 7 and January 20.

During the tour, the panel will interact with the public and collect feedback to draft what the party described as a comprehensive and people-centric manifesto.

The AIADMK said its election manifestos have traditionally focused on addressing public grievances while outlining developmental initiatives for the state.

The committee will meet the public in Vellore, Salem, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Sivaganga, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Coimbatore and Chennai.

In a statement issued on January 3, Palaniswami appealed to party district secretaries to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that the committee is able to receive inputs from the general public.

He also instructed district secretaries and office-bearers to collect feedback on the expectations of farmers, handloom and weaving workers, government employees, industrialists, micro, small and medium enterprises, traders’ associations and self-help groups, and submit the same to the manifesto committee members. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH