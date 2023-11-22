AIADMK leader issues legal notice to TN Assembly Speaker

Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) A senior AIADMK legal wing functionary has issued a notice to Tamil Nadu Speaker M Appavu against certain reported remarks by him about the principal opposition party.

R M Babu Murugavel, advocate and the AIADMK's Joint Secretary, State Legal Wing, issued the notice to Appavu through his counsel Nathan & Associates.

Murugavel said Appavu had made some remarks, including about 40 AIADMK MLAs being ready to switch over to the "present ruling party," the DMK after the demise of then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016, which he categorically denied.

Taking objection to the "defamatory statements," the notice, dated November 22, 2023 demanded an apology from Appavu in a press meet within 48 hours of its receipt and a compensation of Rs 10 crore within 15 days, failing which "our client (Murugavel) would be constrained to initiate civil and criminal proceedings," under relevant IPC sections. PTI SA SA SS