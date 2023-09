Chennai/New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Thursday.

The meeting comes in the wake of a charged up political atmosphere wherein the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu launched a tirade on the Centre on plethora of issues, including 'Sanatana Dharma' remark which stirred a political storm in the nation.

Palaniswami has already backed the Centre on the “one nation, one election” concept. PTI JSP ROH