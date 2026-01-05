AIADMK leader Velumani meets Amit Shah

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu), Jan 5 (PTI) Senior AIADMK leader S P Velumani called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the current political situation and also taking forward the party's goal of defeating the DMK in the Assembly election this year, a source said on Monday.

Velumani, who is the chief whip of the opposition party in the TN Assembly, had a brief discussion with the BJP leader at a hotel here on Sunday night.

They had also discussed the strategies that should be devised to defeat the DMK at the hustings, the source added.

Shah, on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu, had addressed the valedictory of BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran's public connect campaign "Tamilagam Thalai Nimira Tamilanin Payanam" (a Tamil's journey for Tamil Nadu to hold its head high) at nearby Pudukkottai on Sunday.

Shah would wind up his visit to the state after visiting the Jambukeshwar temple in Tiruvanaikaval and Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam here, besides attending the Pongal celebrations organised by the BJP ahead of the mid-January harvest festival.

The Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK heads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu and Shah had said on Sunday that the bloc will win this year's Assembly polls in the state and form government.