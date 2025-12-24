AIADMK leaders, loyalists pay tribute to MGR; EPS says victory is party''s 'only goal'

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) On the occasion of the 38th death anniversary of late chief minister and AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran on Wednesday, party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami took a oath that "victory in the 2026 Assembly election is our one and only goal".

Palaniswami also pledged to end the "evil force DMK's rule" and to send "the photo-shoot conducting puppet Chief Minister" home, in an apparent reference to M K Stalin.

He said "AIADMK will hoist the flag at the Fort (St George)", the seat of power.

Taking a solemn pledge at MGR's memorial at the Marina Beach on his death anniversary is a tradition among his loyalists, AIADMK leaders and cadres.

Apart from Palaniswami, tributes were paid by many leaders, including expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala.

Earlier, in a social media post, Palaniswami credited the matinee idol-turned-leader with leading the "golden chapter of Tamil Nadu's political history", and as one who "took the poor's suffering as his own." He hailed MGR, as Ramachandran was popularly known, as an "unparalleled former chief minister who sculpted the history." "When Perarignar Anna's (Dravidian stalwart CN Annadurai) path was lost and attempts were made to turn Tamil Nadu into a family fiefdom, our party's founder leader established @AIADMKOfficial as the Anna-following great movement that stands guarding the glories of democracy. Then, now, and forever #Our_Teacher_MGR." Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here, after paying tribute, Sasikala said MGR was a leader who worked solely for the people.

She said before his time, even the position of Village Administrative Officer (VAO) was hereditary -- like a family legacy -- rather than a government-selected role.

"MGR changed this so the father, son, grandson cycle would end, making it a position for which anyone, regardless of caste, could apply by passing government exams. This reform remains in practice today, allowing common people and the poor to hold these offices," she pointed out.

MGR died on December 24, 1987, at the age of 71 after prolonged illness. MGR, who ruled as Chief Minister from 1977-1987, earned the title 'Puratchi Thalaivar' (revolutionary leader)through populist measures like mid-day meals.

AIADMK cadres across Tamil Nadu organised prayers, blood donation camps and statue garlanding, recalling MGR's blend of cinematic charisma and welfare governance that shaped Dravidian politics.

Functionaries pledged loyalty to his democratic ideals amid ongoing commemorations, coinciding with rational leader EV Ramasamy Periyar's death anniversary.