AIADMK legislators suspended from Assembly session for disrupting House

Chennai, Jun 26 (PTI) The AIADMK legislators, including leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami were on Wednesday suspended from the current Assembly session for disrupting the House proceedings.

The opposition party members who came to the Assembly clad in black shirts after a day’s suspension on Tuesday, attempted to raise the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy again and sought an adjournment to discuss the issue. But Speaker M Appavu said he would decide on the matter.

However, the AIADMK MLAs insisted that the important issue be discussed immediately and stood protesting.

As repeated request by the Speaker asking them to return to their seats did not evoke response, Appavu had to order their eviction.

Later, the House passed a unanimous resolution barring the AIADMK members from attending the rest of the session till June 29.