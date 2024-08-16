AIADMK meet resolves to reinstall party rule in TN

Chennai, Aug 16 (PTI) The opposition AIADMK on Friday resolved to reinstall its rule in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

A resolution, among nine, that was passed at the emergency executive committee meeting of the party here fully backed Palaniswami's leadership to helm the party to victory in the 2026 Assembly election.

The AIADMK would strive to dislodge the "anti-people" DMK government and usher in the good rule of the AIADMK under Palaniswami, and thus perpetuate the legacy of its leaders and former Chief Ministers: M G Ramachandan and J Jayalalithaa, the resolution said authorising him to devise an appropriate poll strategy for the party's victory in the elections.

The meeting in which over 200 members participated with the presidium chairman A Tamil Magan Hussain in the chair, flayed the ruling dispensation for the alleged non-distribution of essential commodities through the fair price shops and for hiking the power tariff.

Another resolution called upon the Central government to declare the landslide-hit Wayanad in Kerala as a natural calamity and extend funds for relief and rehabilitation.

Yet another resolution took strong exception to the Centre for ignoring Tamil Nadu in the Union Budget, especially in not allocating funds for the projects. PTI JSP KH